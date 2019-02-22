|
|
HONNER, Dorothy 13th October 1917 - 19th February 2019 In Yass NSW Loved and loving wife of Gerald (dec). Mother and mother-in-law of David and Sis, Rebecca and Michael, Gerald and Jen, Justin and Marisa. Grandmother of Will, Toby, Gerald, Tess, Henry, James, Alex, Harriet, Amelia, Max, Annabelle and Tim. Great grandmother of Angus, Annabelle, Max, George, William, Grace, Abigail, Philomena, Walter, Elizabeth, Arthur and Lillian. Requiescat in PacÃ¨ Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Requiem Mass in celebration of Dorothy's life at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Binalong, Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11.30am. Private Burial. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd Funeral Directors AFDA 79 Rossi Street, Yass NSW 2582 Phone 02 62264871
Published in Yass Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019