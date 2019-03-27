|
MERRIMAN, Florence May (nee Cuppitt) 1.1.1941 - 16.3.2019 Formerly of Jerrawa and late of Yass Flo passed away in the Liverpool Hospital surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Graham, Sheryl, Maree and Kerry. Grandmother of Joseph, Glen and Karen. Great grandmother of Lesane, Dylan, Trystella. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard But always near, so very dear. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Flo's funeral service to be held in St Matthews Anglican Church, Dalton on Thursday 28th March 2019, commencing at 2.00p.m. The cortege will then leave for the Dalton Anglican Cemetery. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd Funeral Directors AFDA 79 Rossi Street, Yass NSW 2582 Phone 02 62264871
Published in Yass Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019