Home
Services
W T Dennis & Son Pty Ltd
79 Rossi Street
Yass, New South Wales 2582
02 6226 4871
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence MERRIMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence May (CUPPITT) MERRIMAN

Notice Condolences

Florence May (CUPPITT) MERRIMAN Notice
MERRIMAN, Florence May (nee Cuppitt) 1.1.1941 - 16.3.2019 Formerly of Jerrawa and late of Yass Flo passed away in the Liverpool Hospital surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Graham, Sheryl, Maree and Kerry. Grandmother of Joseph, Glen and Karen. Great grandmother of Lesane, Dylan, Trystella. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard But always near, so very dear. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Flo's funeral service to be held in St Matthews Anglican Church, Dalton on Thursday 28th March 2019, commencing at 2.00p.m. The cortege will then leave for the Dalton Anglican Cemetery. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd Funeral Directors AFDA 79 Rossi Street, Yass NSW 2582 Phone 02 62264871
Published in Yass Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.