BARBER, Neil George Merriman 17th March 1939 - 12th March 2019 Late of Yass Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Thomas Eccles Garden surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Betty. Devoted father of Ian. Grandfather of Bonnie, Vanessa and Benjamin and Great grandfather of Noah, Lillian and Harrison. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, But always near, So very dear. Family and friends are kindly invited to Neil's funeral service to be held at St Clements Anglican Church, Yass on Wednesday 20th March 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. The cortege will then leave for interment in the Yass Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Yass Can-Assist. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd Funeral Directors AFDA 79 Rossi Street, Yass NSW 2582 Phone 02 62264871
Published in Yass Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019