RACHEL NELSON Late of Yass Passed away peacefully on 24 March 2019 following a recent and brief struggle with cancer. Dearly loved wife of Colin. Mother of Matthew, Sally and Lucy. Mother-in-law of Dee and loved G'Ma of Charissa and Angus. Loved sister of Helen and Jill, brother Stuart (dec) and sister-in-law of Steve. Aged 67 Years. Your laughter, love and wisdom will always be a part of our lives. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering on Friday, 29 March 2019, 1pm at the Yazzbar, 81 Comur St, Yass NSW 2582. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Yass Rural Australians for Refugees in Rachel's honor would be gratefully welcomed. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd Funeral Directors AFDA 79 Rossi Street, Yass NSW 2582 Phone 02 62264871
Published in Yass Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019