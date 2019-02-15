|
MADIGAN, Rosemary Died peacefully on 12th February 2019 at Yass District Hospital. Born in Adelaide in 1926. One of Australia's most respected sculptors, she lived and worked in Sydney until moving to Yass in 2000. Her presence and independent spirit will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. All are welcome to join Rosemary's family to her farewell on Monday 18th February 2019 at Norwood Park Crematorium Canberra commencing at 1.30pm. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd Funeral Directors AFDA 79 Rossi Street, Yass NSW 2582 Phone 02 62264871
Published in Yass Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019