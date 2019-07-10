|
In Loving Memory Of Dallas Reginald Hanrahan 21/12/1929 - 05/07/2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Yass on Friday 5th July 2019. Survived by his devoted wife Valerie. Cherished father and father-in-Law of Ross & Jacq, Michael & Susan, Grant & Judy, Margaret & Steven and his beloved grandchildren, Claire, Eleanor, Patrick, Ashlee, Grace (dec) Dallas, Oliver, Casey and Lauren. "Dearly loved and will be sadly missed" Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Requiem Mass for Dallas in St Augustine's Catholic Church, Meehan Street, Yass on Thursday 11th July 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. The cortege will then leave for interment in the Yass Lawn Cemetery. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd Funeral Directors AFDA 79 Rossi Street, Yass NSW 2582 Phone 02 62264871
Published in Yass Tribune on July 10, 2019