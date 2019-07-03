|
|
HORTON Paul Bailey Passed away peacefully in Wagga Wagga formerly of Narrandera and Galong. Beloved husband of Heather (dec'd). Much loved father of Ian, Graham and Elizabeth Laing. Grandfather and great-grandfather. Son of James & Annie Horton (nee Lawliss). Brother of Gerald, James, Aubrey and Judith (all dec'd) Aged 92 years.
'Reunited with Heath under the Apricot Tree'
A Service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 4th July 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in Yass Tribune on July 3, 2019