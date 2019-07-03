|
|
Robyn Glenette Puckett 13 November 1941 - 24 June 2019 Dearly loved wife of Bernie Puckett for almost 50 years and Robert Turnbull (dec). Daughter of Glen and Clarice Mackay (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law to Andrew & Trish Turnbull, Amanda Turnbull & Anthony Barrie, Allison Puckett, Annette & Matt Nobbs. Treasured and adored Nan to Casey, Scott, Emma, Ashley, Alexander, Olivia and Hugo. Adored older sister of Kay, Rhonda and Bill. A wonderful friend to many. Our Mum will be fondly remembered for her caring nature and her contribution to the Yass community, friends of Horton House and The Yass Golf Club. "Forever In Our Hearts" A service celebrating Mum's life will be held at St Clements Church, 17 Church Street, Yass, NSW on Friday 5 July 2019 at 11am. Robyn will be privately cremated. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd Funeral Directors AFDA 79 Rossi Street, Yass NSW 2582 Phone 02 62264871
Published in Yass Tribune on July 3, 2019